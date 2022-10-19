A bail variation enabled the man to be in the presence of the child unsupervised. Photo / 123RF

Oranga Tamariki has admitted to knowing a man, who would go on to cause the death of a toddler, was considered high risk, volatile and violent, an inquest has heard.

A report written by one of the agency's social workers would go on to support a variation of the man's bail, enabling him to live with the child he would later inflict fatal injuries on.

The second part of a coronial inquest into the death of a toddler continues this week in the Wellington District Court, focusing on the systemic issues that led to the child being in the man's care.

Evidence from police, Oranga Tamariki, Corrections and the former District Health Board is being heard in the four-day inquest before coroner Marcus Elliott.

The first part of the inquest last year determined the man, the partner of the child's mother, was responsible for inflicting the fatal injuries.

Extensive suppressions are in place and restrict the publication of any names relating to the death including the boy, his mother, her partner, the wider family, inquest witnesses and the location.

There should have been "question marks about both adults" when the boy was seen at hospital with injuries considered to be non-accidental, according to an Oranga Tamariki (OT) witness.

Evidence revealed no safety plan was put in place officially before the child was returned home because partnering agencies didn't meet to formulate one.

The man, who died in his prison cell weeks after he was arrested and charged with murder, had 19 convictions for violent offending.

Witness evidence said he had an extensive history of violence and family harm, and his own children were in the care of OT.

He was on electronically monitored bail that had been altered to allow him to have contact with children, after previous conditions restricting his interactions with kids under 16.

Today Oranga Tamariki gave evidence that resourcing and staffing issues played a role in assessing the man's suitability to be near children and in allocating the boy's case after injuries, including a leg fracture, were ruled non-accidental following a hospital visit days before the child's death.

Two social workers and police officers from the child protection team worked with hospital staff to assess the boy when he was admitted to hospital with a fractured leg, black nails, a missing tooth and bruising.

Despite discussions between agencies, the boy returned home just days before he suffered from a fatal spinal cord injury caused by hyperflexion.

Witnesses said they were aware the man had been in contact with the children but believed they were safe living with their mother and he was living elsewhere.

The man had a number of previous run-ins with OT, mainly to do with the care of his own children and the emotional abuse and home environment that resulted in the removal of those children from his care.

"There were no findings against him in the history to say he was someone who sexually abused or physically abused children," a witness for OT told the court this morning.

He made threats to OT staff months before the toddler's death and was considered to be so volatile that the interview resulting in the report used in the bail variation application had to be conducted at a Corrections office.

The court-ordered report was conducted by a staff member who wasn't her supervisor's first choice, according to evidence, and staffing pressures and workload caused stress for OT workers at the time.

There was nothing in her report that related to man's history.

The child was found unresponsive in his bed by his mother the morning after being in the care of the man. He could not be revived and was pronounced dead.

She had not checked on him when she returned home from work the night before and according to the findings from the first part of the inquest, the child was dead before she arrived home.

The inquest continues.