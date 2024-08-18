“He is father to Warwick and Campbell and was my partner and husband for 17 years.”

Gareth Pearson was described as man with a big personality who will be missed by many. Photo / Supplied

Lohrman said Pearson was a local of Cardwell who lived in the area for “many happy years and loved the Cardwell coast”.

“We were among many that marched the streets of Cardwell back in the day with the uncertainty of the go-ahead and impact of the now marina,” she said.

A friend, Gail Watson, wrote that she knew Pearson from the 1990s.

“We have some special trees he gave us as seedlings,” she said.

“I drove past them this morning on the way out and thought of him.”

Gareth Pearson has died in a boating tragedy. Photo / Supplied

Boats return along the Catlins River today after a vessel overturned with one person missing and another rescued and taken to hospital. Photo / Ester Johnson, Surat Bay Lodge

Police received reports of the capsized vessel near Jacks Bay in South Otago about 10.40am yesterday, sparking a rescue mission amid rough conditions.

The man who was with Pearson was spotted on some rocks nearby and later taken by rescue helicopter to Dunedin Hospital in moderate condition.

A helicopter assisted with an aerial search for the missing man, while Coastguard Bluff and Coastguard Dunedin volunteers and rescue vessels assisted in searching the water.

Pearson’s body was found on a nearby beach.

Searchers also located a second person on some rocks nearby, along with a dog.

Surat Bay Lodge co-owner Ester Johnson said yesterday she could see, using binoculars, the boat overturned near the river bar, about 2km from Pounawea.

“It’s upside down,” she said.

Another boat was nearby assisting with the rescue, she said.

“It’s so rough.”

Johnson said she knew both men who were on the boat well, and that they had been celebrating a 60th birthday of the man who survived.

“The boat is really smashed,” she said.

Police confirmed the recovery of the body shortly before 3.30pm.

Coastguard vessels from Bluff and Dunedin helped in the search, alongside the rescue helicopter.

Johnson said while conditions yesterday were rough, it was not too windy.

It was the third time a boat had rolled crossing the bar in recent memory, she said.

A Fire and Emergency NZ southern shift supervisor said a crew from Owaka station had also been sent to help with the rescue.



