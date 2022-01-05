Man who allegedly attacked 95-year-old at Auckland ATM on Christmas Eve arrested

A 95-year-old man was attacked and robbed at an Auckland ATM machine on Christmas Eve. Photo / NZ Herald

A 95-year-old man was attacked and robbed as he withdrew cash from a suburban Auckland ATM on Christmas Eve.

Police have now made an arrest and a 23-year-old will appear in the Auckland District Court charged with aggravated robbery.

A police spokesperson said the 95-year-old was confronted by the younger man after withdrawing cash from an ATM in Royal Oak on December 24.

The pensioner was assaulted and the younger man fled with the cash.

The victim suffered moderate injuries.

Police have been looking for the attacker since and an arrest was made last night.

It is understood after police identified the 23-year-old they watched his home address, then followed and arrested him after he left in his vehicle.

A 23-year-old man will appear in the Auckland District Court on January 14.



"As the matter is before the courts, police are not in a position to comment further."