Rewi Hawera Karetai witnessed violence and was a victim of violence the Dunedin District Court heard this week. Photo / Otago Daily Times

Warning: Contains violent behaviour in article.

A repeat offender who said he wanted to strangle a woman and see her come back to life has been jailed for three years.

Rewi Hawera Karetai, 45, witnessed violence and was a victim of violence from a very young age, the Dunedin District Court heard this week.

“He has been witness to his mother being treated this way for an extended period of time,” Judge Jim Large said.

“Monkey see, monkey do.”

The woman and Karetai started a brief relationship when he was released from prison in March last year.

About a month later, the pair booked a hotel in South Otago.

The situation turned violent almost immediately.

Karetai grabbed the woman by the throat and pinned her against the wall, gripping his fingers tightly around her windpipe.

She could not breathe.

She could not scream for help.

He dropped her to the ground before throwing her around the room like a “rag doll”, court documents said.

Karetai struck again on two separate occasions in June 2022 — letting himself into the victim’s home and violently attacking her.

Each time the defendant would grab the woman by the throat, swinging her around the room and slamming her into walls.

On July 1, last year, the woman, who was fearing for her life, went to the Balclutha Police Station seeking help to break away from the abusive relationship.

She had bruises, grazing and swelling to her neck.

Police arranged accommodation and a new cellphone for her before installing a family harm safety alarm at her home.

“He keeps saying that he wants to strangle me and see me come back to life,” the woman told police.

“That’s really sad,” Judge Large said.

“It’s unfortunate that you haven’t been able to break the cycle ... You would not want to see your daughter subjected to the violence you saw your victim subjected to and your mother subjected to.”

Karetai was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment.

“You need to put your past behind you and stop offending,” the judge said.



