Police have arrested a 46-year-old man who allegedly shot a firearm into a car narrowly missing the occupants.

The man will appear in Hamilton District Court today on two charges of a dangerous act with a firearm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The man allegedly discharged a firearm into another vehicle in the Waikato town of Taupiri on Sunday, September 24, narrowly missing the occupants.

Police could make no further comment about the case as it is before the court.