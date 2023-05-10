Voyager 2022 media awards
Man threatened with weapon in Dunedin home invasion

Otago Daily Times
By Otago Daily Times
A Dunedin man was threatened with a weapon in a home invasion early this morning, police say.

Sergeant Matt Lee said officers responded to reports of a home invasion a Kaikorai Valley Rd address about 1.25am today.

Two men reportedly forced entry by breaking a window and threatened the occupant with a weapon, Snr Sgt Lee said.

Both men fled before police were notified, allegedly taking money and electronics.

It was not clear what weapon was involved.

Inquiries were continuing and a scene guard was in place overnight, Sgt Lee said.

