A Dunedin man was threatened with a weapon in a home invasion early this morning, police say.
Sergeant Matt Lee said officers responded to reports of a home invasion a Kaikorai Valley Rd address about 1.25am today.
Two men reportedly forced entry by breaking a window and threatened the occupant with a weapon, Snr Sgt Lee said.
Both men fled before police were notified, allegedly taking money and electronics.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
It was not clear what weapon was involved.
Inquiries were continuing and a scene guard was in place overnight, Sgt Lee said.