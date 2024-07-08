His lawyer Luke Acland said it was a result of a complete lack of judgement; a “red mist” set in, Delorenzo “got into a row” overdid things and ended up in court.

Judge Garry Barkle said nonetheless it would have been unpleasant for the two staff members involved.

After Delorenzo had walked in at around 9.40pm that night, and placed items in his shopping basket, he was approached by a staff member in the alcohol section who declined to sell him any drink out of concern he was intoxicated.

Delorenzo turned the shopping basket upside down and tipped the contents on the floor.

The staff member reached out to take the shopping basket but Delorenzo pulled it away and held it mid-air in a “baseball bat-like grip”.

A second staff member approached and asked him to leave when Delorenzo walked away and threw the basket into the air, over the staff members and a display aisle in the supermarket.

He was then escorted out of the store by the second staff member but came back, and walked towards the victim who took two steps back.

Delorenzo then approached and said aggressively: “If you call the cops I am going to come back and stab a knife in your fat gut”.

He later told police that was a mistake and that he hadn’t been to that particular supermarket “in years”.

Delorenzo then claimed he hadn’t threatened to stab the staff member, but had said he would “cut that phone out of your hand”.

Judge Barkle acknowledged his lack of previous offending in sentencing him.

