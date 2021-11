No charges have been laid after a man presented to Christchurch Hospital with a gunshot wound from what he claimed was caused by "horseplay with a friend". Photo / NZH

No charges have been laid after a man presented to Christchurch Hospital with a gunshot wound from what he claimed was caused by "horseplay with a friend".

The man presented to Christchurch Hospital at about 2.30am today.

A police spokesperson said a female acquaintance brought the man to the hospital but it is unclear whether she was involved in the "horseplay".

Police said the man remained in a stable condition in hospital.