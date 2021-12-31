Man stabbed in large brawl in Auckland central overnight

A man suffered stab wounds in a brawl on Beach Rd, Auckland Central, overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A man is in a critical condition after reportedly being stabbed during a brawl in central Auckland overnight.

Police confirmed officers were called to an incident on Beach Rd, in the Auckland CBD, about 2.30am after reports of an altercation among a large group of people.

Senior Sergeant Greg Brand said: "A male received what is believed to be stab wounds and is now undergoing emergency surgery in Auckland City Hospital."

The victim remains in a critical condition, police said.

Two other people suffered injuries and were taken to the same hospital. Both are in a stable condition, Brand said.

Authorities are due to carry out a scene examination today and inquiries into the circumstances of the incident are under way.

Those inquiries include reviewing CCTV footage that has been made available to police also, he said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police on 111 or CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111