Guy E scooters over the harbour bridge. Video / bradtiktok9000

A man has been snapped on camera riding an e-scooter across Auckland’s Harbour Bridge.

The video, posted to social media, shows the man tailing a bus across the Bridge on his scooter – seemingly travelling a similar speed to the traffic around him.

“What a mad, mad, mad dude” the person filming says as the scooter rider checks around him for blind spots. Even through the rider is wearing a motorcycle helmet, police have previously said it is illegal to ride on a scooter across the bridge.

A spokesperson for the police has previously confirmed to the Herald it is illegal to ride electric scooters on the Harbour Bridge.

Police were not able to respond to enquiries from the Herald by the time of publication.

Taxpayers have handed over $30 million for e-scooter-related injuries in the four years since the machines started whizzing about New Zealand’s streets.

New data shows people injured by e-scooters lodged 10,577 claims with ACC, which paid out $30.1m between October 2018 and October 2022.

That included paying $7.4m for 2215 claims in the 10 months from January to October this year.

The average cost per claim was $2931.