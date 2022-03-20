The man rammed an officer's car and then drew a knife on another. Photo / Getty Images

A man shot by police near Invercargill yesterday confronted motorists with a gun, before ramming an officer's car and then drawing a knife on another cop.

The man is in a serious but stable condition in Auckland after the shooting, which is being investigated by the Independent Police Conduct Authority.

The man was visited by police after reports of an alleged family harm incident and when officers arrived at his house, he got in a vehicle, allegedly rammed an officer's car and then fled the scene.

He was next seen by police allegedly confronting motorists on State Highway 1 near Dacre with a gun drawn.

He approached other vehicles, breaking the window of one and attempting to enter another, police allege.

He then brandished a knife and came toward police, and was shot by an officer shortly before midday yesterday, police say.

"Officers on the scene immediately rendered medical attention and the man was transported to hospital by ambulance where he remains in a serious but stable condition," police said in a statement tonight.

"No officers or members of the public were injured in the incident and police later confirmed that the woman involved [in the alleged family harm matter] is safe and well. The members of the public involved in the incident have been offered welfare support. The Police officer who discharged their weapon is being supported, and additional support has been provided to their family and the other officers who attended," police said.

