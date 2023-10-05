A man was seriously injured in an assault in East Tamaki tonight.

Police have arrested one person after the incident at the intersection of Carpenter Rd and Cryers Rd.

Police first arrived on the scene at 6.38pm, a spokesperson said.

Workers nearby reportedly stepped outside to assist the man, wrapping him in a blanket and sitting next to him to maintain his composure, said a witness who spoke to Newshub.

The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police are investigating the incident.