Man seriously injured after reportedly being coward punched in New Plymouth toilet

Police are seeking help from the public. Photo / File

Police are working to establish the identity of the person responsible for coward punching a man in a New Plymouth toilet block this morning.

A police spokesperson said the victim was taken to hospital and remains in a serious condition.

The man went into the Ariki St toilet block about 2.35am, and was punched while he was in there, police said.

“The alleged offender has been described as a man about 18 or 19 years old, with dark-coloured hair in a bowl-style cut with a fade at the back.

“He was clean-shaven and was wearing a crew-neck T-shirt.”

Anyone who was in the area and saw anything suspicious around the time, or can identify the person believed to be responsible, is asked to get in touch by calling police on 105 and quoting file number 230204/3800.