Hawke’s Bay Regional Transport Committee chair Martin Williams said the accident was a deeply distressing event for everyone involved.

“Our thoughts, sympathy and prayers are with the individual who was injured, their whānau, and all those impacted by this incident.

“We understand the impact this has had on the community and especially on those who witnessed it,” Williams said.

He said support is being provided to the bus driver, who is understandably shaken.

“This is a traumatic situation, and our priority is the well-being of all parties directly affected as investigations continue.

“We are working closely with the relevant agencies to understand what happened and to ensure every step is taken to prevent anything like this in the future.

“This is the very last thing we want to see happen in our public transport services.”

Route 13 (Napier-Tamatea-Taradale route) buses were temporarily suspended as a result but have now resumed.

The regional council manages the contract for bus services with Go Bus in Hawke’s Bay.

