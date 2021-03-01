Man seriously injured after being trapped under lawn mower in Whanganui

Fire and Emergency NZ, Police, St John and Wanganui Towing were all on hand to rescue the man. Photo / Bevan Conley

A man has been seriously injured after being trapped under a ride-on lawn mower in Aramoho, Whanganui.

Emergency services were alerted to the Flemington Rd incident just before 2pm on Monday.

Fire and Emergency NZ Whanganui senior station officer Jemal Weston said they were originally alerted to a small fire at the same site.

"A few neighbours called notifying us and as they explored the area found the gentleman trapped under his lawn mower in a ditch."

The ditch runs behind the Aramoho Cemetery.

Some quick actions by the neighbours put out the small blaze as emergency crews helped the trapped man.

Weston said he was unsure how long the man was under the mower before they arrived.

"He was potentially under there for some time. We had to use a line rescue to pull him out and put him on a stretcher as he was quite banged up."

Weston said it was a multi-agency effort, with Police, St John and Wanganui Towing all involved.

"It put all our skills to the test."

A St John spokeswoman said two ambulances were sent to the scene, with the man being transported to Whanganui Hospital in a serious condition.