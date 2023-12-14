Man reported missing on North Shore found dead

Devon Jackson-Budgen was reported missing on November 21. Photo / Supplied

A 24-year-old man who was reported missing on Auckland’s North Shore has been found dead.

Te Awamutu resident Devon Anton Jackson-Budgen was reported missing from the Browns Bay area by his concerned family on November 21.

North Shore police appealed for the public’s help to find Jackson-Budgen, saying they and his family had concerns for his wellbeing.

Police said this morning his body was discovered by a member of Search and Rescue on Thursday afternoon. His death was not being treated as suspicious and would be referred to the Coroner.

“Our thoughts are with their family and friends at this time.”