A man put a school in lockdown after he demanded to speak to the principal, and threatened the school's deputy. Photo / 123RF

A man who put a school in lockdown after he demanded to speak to the principal was lucky to have received only a modest charge, a court has heard.

Michael John Lowe was yesterday sentenced to 80 hours' community work after the incident at a primary school in the Tasman District in April this year.

Lowe, whose partner's child attended the school, went to the office just after 9am one morning and demanded to speak with the principal.

The police summary said he became increasingly aggressive towards the office staff, who went and spoke with the deputy principal who spoke briefly with Lowe, before taking him into his office in an attempt to talk with him in private.

Judge Tony Zohrab told a man who triggered a school lockdown he was lucky to have received a modest charge. Photo / Nelson Weekly

Lowe continued to act in an intimidating manner, and threatened to throw a table at him saying, "you don't want to see me angry".

The 49-year-old was told on several occasions to leave, before he eventually left the school's office building, still acting aggressively. He continued to clench his fists and front up to the deputy principal to intimidate him.

He believed Lowe would have carried out with the threats without further intervention.

Lowe's intimidating behaviour escalated to the point the principal placed the school in full lockdown, to keep students and staff safe until he left.

Lowe continued to yell abuse at staff as he left the school grounds.

Judge Tony Zohrab said the victim had not met Lowe before, and had not seen him since, but feared for the safety of everyone at the school and was preparing to defend himself.

Judge Zohrab said consequently the deputy principal now aimed to be tougher about others wanting to speak with staff at the school.

He said Lowe had a "colourful background" with most incidents occurring when he was a lot younger. He said Lowe had spoken of several issues going on in his life, but whatever they were, they did not justify the difficult situation in which he had put the deputy principal.

Judge Zohrab told the Nelson District Court it had been a serious situation over which Lowe was lucky to have been charged only with speaking threateningly.

He said in sentencing, he appreciated it would likely cause difficulties because of Lowe's work situation.

Lowe was also ordered to make a $250 emotional harm payment to the victim.