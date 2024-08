The search for justice continues in the NZ court system, Health Minister Shane Reti is aware of people misusing everyday products to induce highs and the US prepares for debate.

A man was plucked from the waters of Auckland harbour in an early-morning rescue.

Police were called to the scene where the man seen was in the water at Auckland’s Queen’s Wharf about 4.50am.

A police spokesperson said, “The police Eagle helicopter kept watch on the man, officers were able to throw the man a life ring and pull him to safety.

“He was taken to hospital in a moderate condition.”