A man accused of assaulting a baby appeared via video link in the Masterton District Court this morning. Photo / Andrew Bonallack

The man accused of assaulting a 3-month-old baby in Masterton has pleaded not guilty.

The 34-year-old is accused of causing grievous bodily harm to the baby with intent to do so in June at a Masterton address.

Electing trial by jury, the man's identity will remain protected by the courts under an interim name suppression order.

He today entered not guilty pleas to two separate charges which his lawyer Ian Murray said were unrelated to the alleged June offending.

Appearing this morning over an audio-visual link at the Masterton District Court, the man will remain in custody and reappear in September for a case review hearing.

Murray argued for his client's name to remain suppressed, which was granted by Judge Barbara Morris.

The matter of name suppression will be revisited when he next appears on September 26.

Open Justice has inquired with police and the Auckland District Health Board on the status of the child, which is unknown at this time.