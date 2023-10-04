Man pleads guilty over melee in Napier High Court

Police entering the Napier courthouse on the day of the incident, September 11. Photo / Ric Stevens

A man with a record of violence has pleaded guilty to assault following a shocking melee in the Napier High Court last month.

Graham Cedric Mokaraka was refused bail and remanded in custody on Wednesday after pleading guilty to assault with intent to injure, and not guilty to a charge of injuring with reckless disregard for the safety of others.

Those charges relate to an incident on September 11 where Mokaraka assaulted a defendant in the dock of the Napier High Court.

A large glass screen separates the dock from the public gallery in that courtroom, and three others have also been charged over the attack.

About six police officers - as well as security - were on-hand in the Napier District Court on Wednesday during Mokaraka’s court appearance.

Mokaraka’s family and supporters shouted “I love you” as he was led away to the cells after pleading guilty and being refused bail.

Police initially did not oppose bail, but changed their stance after being questioned by the judge.

The police prosecutor stated Mokaraka should not be granted bail given his offending was on the “highest possible end of the offence” and on account of his violent record.

Mokaraka’s lawyer said his client did not expect to see the victim in the dock of the High Court on the day of the incident, rather expecting he would be on AVL (audio-visual link).

The judge said Mokaraka’s record was “percolated with violence”, including a conviction earlier this year and others dating back to 2005.

The judge said he was “one of the people who assaulted the victim in the courtroom” on September 11 in front of a judge and gallery. He refused him bail.

His next court date is December 7. Other alleged co-offenders are yet to enter pleas.