Ocean Beach. Photo /Warren Buckland

Emergency services are searching for a man after he got into trouble at Ocean Beach near Hastings today.

He was last seen around 300m north of where he entered the water, police said.

Hawke’s Bay Surf Club and the Hawke’s Bay Coastguard are helping to search for the man, and volunteers are walking the beach.

A helicopter has also been sent to assist.

The search is expected to continue until around sunset.