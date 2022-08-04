Two dogs had been captured while another had been shot dead. Photo / 123rf

A person has been mauled to death by a pack of dogs in the remote area of Panguru in the Hokianga.

One News is reporting the victim was a 69-year-old man and the attack was at a property on Puketawa Rd.

"Earlier today Police responded to a sudden death, where initial indications suggested the deceased was subject to a dog attack," a police spokesperson said.

Police said their enquiries were in the early stages but they didn't believe the death was suspicious.

The spokesperson said four dogs got loose and were behaving aggressively when officers were at the property.

One dog was shot by police and died during attempts to control the animals.

Police warned the public to be wary of the other three dogs that were still roaming after they escaped the property where the man died.

