Man jumps off Wellington motorway following crash

A man jumped several metres off a busy motorway in Wellington as he allegedly fled police after a crash, leaving behind his passenger and a firearm.

A police spokesperson said staff spotted a car being driven “erratically” on Molesworth St, Thorndon, about 10.45am on Monday and signalled for it to stop.

“The vehicle failed to stop and fled, entering the Wellington Urban Motorway northbound. A pursuit was not initiated.”

The car crashed into the back of a truck a short time later north of the Aotea Quay onramp.

The Herald understands the driver of the car, a 29-year-old man, then got out of the car and is believed to have jumped off the motorway, falling several metres.

He was eventually found by police, with some ammunition allegedly in his possession. It’s understood police found a firearm in the car.

The man’s passenger, a 27-year-old woman, was found arrested.

The pair were taken to hospital, where they remain in a stable condition.

On Tuesday, a police spokesperson confirmed the man was due to appear in Wellington District Court today facing seven charges.

The charges included possession of cocaine for supply, possession of cannabis plant for supply, failing to comply as an unlicensed driver, driving a motor vehicle in a dangerous manner, aggravated failing to stop for police, unlawfully carrying a firearm and unlawfully carrying ammunition.

The woman faces four charges including possession of cocaine for supply, possession of cannabis plant for supply, unlawfully carrying a firearm and unlawfully carrying ammunition.