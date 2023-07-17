Mason Hurrell. Photo / ODT

A Dunedin man who stabbed someone four times in a brawl in the central city later stole a vehicle to escape a mental-health facility, a court has heard.

Mason Joseph Hurrell, 25, appeared in the Dunedin District Court last week after pleading guilty to wounding with intent to injure and unlawfully taking a vehicle.

On October 7, the man and two friends were in a vehicle parked in the Octagon.

At 11pm, Hurrell attempted to pull out when another car almost crashed into him due to its excessive speed.

Following the victim, Hurrell drove the wrong way down Bath St, before coming to a halt.

The occupants got out of both vehicles and “staunched up”. A verbal argument ensued.

The victim threw three punches at one of Hurrell’s associates, as the defendant retreated to his vehicle.

Armed with a filleting knife, the defendant confronted the victim, who had been attacking both of his friends.

Hurrell stabbed him four times.

The man was left with wounds to his upper back, bicep, shoulder and left ear. He required 14 stitches.

Court documents revealed that despite being stabbed, “both the victim and his associates continued to target the defendant and his associates with violence”, as Hurrell attempted to leave.

The victim was transported to Dunedin Hospital by a security guard, before being charged with assault for his role in the confrontation.

Counsel Andrew Dawson argued Hurrell’s deteriorating mental health played a part in the attack.

Judge David Robinson refused to allow him “too much sympathy” because Hurrell had dabbled in cannabis and methamphetamine before the stabbing.

“I have some hesitation affording too much credit where a person has either taken themselves off the medication or engaged in substance abuse,” the judge said.

Hurrell was exposed to “very significant trauma at a very early age” as well as suffering cultural displacement, all of which were believed to contribute to his “propensity for violence”, the court heard.

After the stabbing the man was admitted to Wakari Hospital for two months, after exhibiting signs of psychosis, complaining of “unusual and troubling thoughts”.

On the afternoon of December 13, Hurrell found a set of keys located on a work desk at the facility.

He walked into the carpark, unlocked the vehicle and drove away.

Multiple calls were made to police to report the man’s concerning driving, as he attempted to evade arrest by using back roads.

He was apprehended in Ravensbourne Rd on his way to Waitati.

Hurrell was assessed as a risk to others due to the escalating nature of his offending and was sentenced to 27 months’ imprisonment.

“You need to put real thought into how you are going to handle the mental health side of things,” Judge Robinson said.

erin.cox@odt.co.nz , PIJF court reporter