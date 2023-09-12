One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries after being shot in Hastings on Tuesday night.

Police are investigating a shooting in Hastings after a man was injured outside his home in Margate Avenue, Flaxmere overnight.

One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries, which are likely to have been caused by a small calibre firearm or slug gun.

Hawke’s Bay area commander Lincoln Sycamore said the victim was at home with his wife when he heard noises outside his address.

“The victim went to investigate and found a person on their property. The offender has fled on foot and the victim has chased him. During the confrontation, the homeowner was injured.”

He said police now have a number of enquiries under way and were treating the incident seriously.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police through 105 quoting job number: P056009834