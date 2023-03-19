Man in custody, air pistol found after West Auckland business targeted

Dramatic video captures the moment a man who allegedly attempted to rob the Henderson Valley Rd Gull was shot outside the Henderson police station. Video / Supplied

A 27-year-old man has been arrested after a West Auckland business was targeted this afternoon.

A police spokesperson said they responded to reports of a burglary at a Railside Ave business in Henderson at around 2pm.

As a man left the building, police caught up with him, stopping any potential theft. At the same time, a member of the public discovered an air pistol outside of the building.

It was taken to the Henderson Police Station soon after, the spokesperson said.

The 27-year-old male has been taken into custody on charges of possession of an imitation firearm and burglary by day and is due to appear in Waitakere District court on March 24.

It comes just days after an armed offender was shot by police after he tried to rob an Armourguard van in what police called an “inexcusable” act of violence.

According to Waitemata District Commander Superintendent Naila Hassan, the man shot at police “on at least seven occasions” and may have fired at bystanders. One police officer was injured after being shot at while in his patrol car.

The police are familiar with the individual, who is in his mid-20s and is facing allegations related to drugs and violence.

The drama unfolded shortly after 10am on Friday when the man attempted to rob the Armourguard van.

Members of the armed offenders squad approached the man when he arrived at the Henderson Police Station.

The man was holding a firearm and was subsequently shot.

A firearm was discharged during the incident, however, there were no reports of any injuries at the petrol station.

“We would like to acknowledge the impact that today’s impact has had on Henderson and the wider community,” said Hassan on Friday.

Police were reviewing the incident, and the Independent Police Conduct Authority had been notified as well as WorkSafe.







