Man in custody after firearms incident in Whanganui

A man has been taken into custody after reports of a firearm being discharged on Durie Hill. Photo / Bevan Conley

A 50-year-old man has been taken into custody after reports he discharged a firearm in Durie Hill, Whanganui.

Police were called to a home on Iwiroa Tce around 10.40pm yesterday.

Officers were armed as a precaution and were assisted by the Armed Offenders Squad.

Cordons were placed around the address and, because of a potential gas leak, neighbouring properties were evacuated.

With the assistance of the Police Negotiation Team, the man was taken into custody.

No one was injured.

Police said charges were being considered.

Whanganui residents over a wide area of the city posted on social media about hearing gunshots.