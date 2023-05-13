Man in critical condition after digger rolls down bank

Emergency services were called to the digger roll on Saturday about 6.50pm. Photo / Google Maps

A man was taken to hospital in a critical condition on Saturday night after becoming trapped in a digger that had rolled down a bank.

Police confirmed they were called to the incident at a property near Pohokura Rd on State Highway 5 in rural Hawke’s Bay about 6.50pm.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said once the man was recovered from the digger, he was flown to Hawke’s Bay Hospital by rescue helicopter with critical injuries.

Police also confirmed that WorkSafe would be notified of the incident.

WorkSafe confirmed it was making initial enquiries, however at this stage it was not an investigation.