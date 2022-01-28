Man in 70s dies in water incident at Waipu adding to horror summer death toll

A man in his 70s as died in a water-related incident at Lang's Beach, Waipu.
It is the second water death today after a person died in Te Puia Springs in the Waikato town of Kawhia at 1.50pm.
Emergency services responded to a report received shortly before 4.30pm that a man had been located unresponsive in the water.
He was unable to be resuscitated despite extensive efforts, police said in a statement.
"Police are making enquires in relation to the death on behalf of the coroner, who will release their findings in due course," police said in a statement.
"Police extends condolences to the man's family and loved ones."
Waipu Fire Brigade attended the scene and have listed the incident as a medical event so it is unclear what the cause of death was and if the man drowned.
It has been a heartbreaking summer so far for water-related deaths across New Zealand.
As of January 5, 25 people had drowned since the beginning of December - equal to the total for all of last year's 2020/21 summer, with nearly two months to go.
In recent weeks there have also been several deaths.
Last Saturday, a snorkeller died after a water incident in the Coromandel.
Water Safety NZ chief executive Daniel Gerrard said the level of drowning was "unprecedented" and described it as "horrendous".
"I'm at a loss on what to say," he told the Herald.