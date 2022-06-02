A man who impersonated police by pulling over unsuspecting motorists with red and blue flashing lights on his ute dash, failed to show up in court for sentencing. Photo / NZME

A man impersonated a police officer by using red and blue flashing lights to stop vehicles and reprimand drivers for made-up traffic offences, giving them road safety advice, before letting them go.

Glenn Alan Mathias, 45, was due to appear in Te Kūiti District Court on Thursday for sentencing on two charges of impersonating police and theft of property valued between $500 and $1000.

He pleaded guilty in April to impersonating police.

Today Judge Glen Marshall issued a warrant to arrest Mathias when he failed to show up.

A summary of facts said at about 7pm on April 22, 2018, Mathias was driving his ute on Puketitiri Rd, Puketapu, in Hawke's Bay when he began following the victim's vehicle for a short distance.

Mathias activated flashing blue and red lights fitted to the dash of his vehicle.

"The victim assumed that it was a police vehicle and pulled over and parked," the summary read.

"The defendant walked up to the driver's door and told her she was lucky he was not on duty, claiming that she had committed an offence by having her lights on full."

After a brief conversation, he turned his vehicle around and drove off.

Two days later, on April 24 at 2pm, Mathias was driving on Dartmoor Rd at Puketapu.

He activated the flashing lights again and after passing two vehicles, which had moved over, he pulled up behind the victim who had stopped.

"He walked to the driver's window and said he had seen the victim drive over the centreline."

Mathias was asked for his police ID, but claimed he did not have it, saying he was from the Taupō police district.

"After giving some traffic safety advice he got back in his vehicle and drove off."

Mathias initially admitted the thefts but denied impersonating police.

The thefts occurred between January 1 and April 9, 2018, when Mathias was employed as a farm assistant and lived on the victim's property.

The summary said he took a weedeater, welder, helmet and an HFM radio, with a total value of $600, from the property.

He then sold them to a second-hand dealer.

"The victim noticed the property missing and made inquiries with a local second-hand dealer.

"He recovered all but the weedeater valued at $200."

Reparation of $200 was sought.