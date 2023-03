The crash occurred on Sunday two weeks ago. It only involved the man’s vehicle. Image / Google

A man who was hospitalised following a crash on Springs Rd in Maruia has died.

The crash occurred on March 19 in the West Coast town and it only involved the man’s vehicle.

Police confirmed he was taken to Christchurch Hospital following the collision and that he passed away over the weekend.

“Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones,” police said in a statement to the media.

“Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.”