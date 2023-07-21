Man holds up Christchurch petrol station and flees on a bicycle

Police are working to identify the alleged offender and taking steps towards finding him.

Police are working to identify the alleged offender and taking steps towards finding him.

The Christchurch public has been asked to get in touch with police with any information about an aggravated robbery in which a man held up a service station and fled on a bike.

The service station, in Addington, was held up at approximately 3.50am.

The station, on Lincoln Rd, saw a man approach the counter and present a firearm to the attendant working at the time.

The worker was ordered to hand over the cash from the till before the offender escaped the scene on a bicycle.

Police said they were working to identify the alleged offender and take steps towards finding him.