Man holds up Christchurch petrol station and flees on a bicycle

The Christchurch public has been asked to get in touch with police with any information about an aggravated robbery in which a man held up a service station and fled on a bike.
The service station, in Addington, was held up at approximately 3.50am.
The station, on Lincoln Rd, saw a man approach the counter and present a firearm to the attendant working at the time.
The worker was ordered to hand over the cash from the till before the offender escaped the scene on a bicycle.
Police said they were working to identify the alleged offender and take steps towards finding him.