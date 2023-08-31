How foreign homebuyers will foot the bill for National’s $14.6 billion plan, funerals take place for the victims in the Australian mushroom mystery and get ready for the last blue supermoon for a decade. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

A man who grabbed a free ride by clinging to the back of a bus as it drove through traffic has been scorned by authorities as “idiotic, reckless and irresponsible”.

Video footage of the man hanging off the rear of the bus on Great North Rd in Grey Lynn has circulated on social media.

Last year, videos on social media platform TikTok showed children riding on top of buses with commenters suggesting it was “amazing” and the youngsters were “living the dream”.

Auckland Transport spokesman Blake Crayton-Brown said it was “extremely disappointing to see another video showing idiotic and potentially deadly stunts ... doing the rounds on social media”.

Crayton-Brown said the behaviour was “reckless, irresponsible and puts lives at risk, including passengers onboard, pedestrians and those in nearby vehicles”.

“These stunts are also illegal.”

He said the legal consequence for the criminal offence of endangering transport was up to 14 years’ imprisonment.

Man clings to the back of a bus on Great North Rd, Grey Lynn, Auckland.

Police said the man had not been reported to police but called the behaviour unacceptable.

“It puts the lives of those involved at risk,” a spokesman for police said.

“Anyone who witnesses such behaviour is encouraged to contact police through our 105 phone service or online,” the spokesman said.

Video shows people clinging to the top of buses. Photo / TikTok

Riding on top of motor vehicles has had tragic consequences for young New Zealanders in the past.

In November 2005, Te Puke teenager Boydie Roberts died while attempting to “roof surf”.

Roberts was killed as he tried to climb out of a rear passenger window of a car travelling 100km/h on State Highway 2.

The videos received some praise online, but authorities have slammed the behaviour as "totally unacceptable". Photo / TikTok

In 2007, Chase Dix, 17, of Huntly died after riding on the boot of a car.

He had just attended the funeral of a 15-year-old was who killed in a car crash near Morrinsville just five days earlier.

Other videos have shown people gaining access to the rooftops of skyscrapers in Auckland’s CBD and climbing construction cranes to enjoy the view.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.



