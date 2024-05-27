A person is reportedly missing after falling overboard on an East by West ferry in Wellington Harbour this morning. Video / RNZ / Angus Dreaver

Rescue crews have found the body of the man believed to have fallen overboard on a Wellington ferry.

A police spokesperson said the discovery was made in Wellington Harbour yesterday evening by the Police Dive Squad, with help from the Royal New Zealand Navy.

The search-and-rescue mission was sparked on Friday after the sole passenger aboard the 6am sailing from Queens Wharf to Days Bay was nowhere to be found as the vessel approached its destination.

Up to 14 vessels and a rescue helicopter scoured Wellington Harbour on Friday when the man was first reported missing. Police were urgently seeking information to identify the man.

The spokesperson said inquiries would continue today, including the formal identification of the man.

A rāhui has been placed over the inner harbour and local iwi Te Āti Awa said a karakia. The rāhui will stay in place until Thursday morning at 6am.

“The iwi request that kaimoana is not taken from the inner harbour out of respect for the whānau pain [grieving family] as they face the challenge ahead of them,” a police spokesperson said.

“A number of inquiries still need to be made, and at this time Police are unable to comment further.”

On Friday, deputy harbourmaster Patrick Atwood said he understood ferry staff had called for help upon noticing the passenger was missing.

Police launch Lady Elizabeth IV out on Wellington Harbour as the search continues for a passenger believed to have fallen overboard. Photo / Mark Mitchell

East by West Ferries general manager Mat Jonsson said the ferry crew issued a mayday call and began to search as soon as they became aware the passenger was missing.

“We called in a second harbour ferry to assist with the search, which was joined by other vessels responding to the mayday.”

Maritime New Zealand Rescue Co-ordination Centre NZ co-ordinated the on-water search effort using detailed modelling and analysis of the harbour, Greater Wellington Regional Council said.

“The Greater Wellington whānau is deeply saddened by this incident. Our thoughts are with the crew of the 6am sailing and East by West staff as well,” chairman Daran Ponter said.



