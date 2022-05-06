Man found dead on Wairarapa road near Masterton

Police are investigating after a man has been found dead on a country road. Photo / File

A man has been found dead on the road in the Wairarapa, north east of Wellington.

"Emergency services are currently attending a sudden death on Masterton Castlepoint Road, Masterton, where a man has been found on the road," police said.

"Initial indications suggest he may have been struck by a vehicle."

Serious crash investigators are examining the scene, police said.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

The road is expected to remain closed for some time, and may cause delays, police said.