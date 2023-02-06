The body of Josh Birss was discovered by a paddleboarder in the Ruakākā River on Sunday morning, hours after he could not be located at a function the previous evening. Photo / Supplied

Josh Birss had early dinner with his parents, gave mum Christine a hug and a kiss as he always did and said “love you mum” before he left for a function - that was the last the couple from Langs Beach saw and heard of their son.

Around noon on Sunday, they endured every parents’ worst nightmare when police came knocking at the door. Josh’s body was discovered by a paddleboarder in the Ruakākā River just after 9am, and police were notified.

A distraught mum Christine Birss spoke to The Northern Advocate as family, friends and the community at large began arriving at her Langs Beach residence to pay their respects yesterday.

“He was just an awesome guy and we feel fortunate we’ve had 37 years with him and had dinner with him on Saturday night. After dinner, he gave me a hug and a kiss and said ‘love you mum’,” she recalled as her voice began quivering.

Josh, she said, spent his whole life at Bream Bay except the first few years in Maungaturoto, and managed a local nursery.

He was the oldest of two boys.

“He had a good sense of humour — a quick and quiet wit. Josh was generous who’d help anybody do anything ... very kind and talented. We’ll miss everything about him. We’re just devastated,” Birss said.

Josh Birss' body was discovered in the Ruakākā River by a paddleboarder. Photo / Tania Whyte

On Saturday, she said Josh requested if he could have dinner with them a bit early as he had to attend an evening function on the Ruakākā Riverbank.

“Nobody saw him leave the function, they called out, saw his ute but couldn’t find him. It’s possible he knocked himself unconscious. Those at the function said he was singing along and had a good evening.

“Then suddenly, they realised he was missing. That was about 1am on Sunday.”

The paddleboarder who spotted him couldn’t reach out to where his body had drifted and a person at the function later identified him. His family is waiting for the Coroner to release his body before funeral arrangements are finalised.

Josh’s aunt Maggy Lang also paid tribute to her nephew.

“Josh was a much-loved nephew, son, grandson and cousin to all in his family and we are all just broken right now and wish we could turn back the clock.”

Patuharakeke placed a five-day rahui on the Ruakākā River on Sunday.

Collection of kai moana, netting or swimming for the duration of the rahui are prohibited.

The rāhui will be lifted on Friday.



