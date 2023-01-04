Chad Puru, 55, was found dead on Tuesday morning in North Canterbury.

Police have named a man whose body was found in North Canterbury as they appeal to the public for sightings.

A body was found at the gateway of a property on Dalbeg Rd, 10km from Amberley about 10am on Tuesday.

Police earlier said the death was being treated as unexplained.

On Wednesday, detective inspector Nicola Reeves said the man was Chad Puru, a 55-year-old from Christchurch.

“Mr Puru’s death is being treated as unexplained and police would like to hear from anyone who can assist our inquiries.”

Police were asking for sightings of Puru, or his white Honda Fit registration MSF928. in the wider Christchurch area between 10am on December 31 and January 3.

Puru was 168cm tall, of solid build with a mullet-style haircut, and was extensively tattooed, including his face.

Puru is the former president of a Christchurch chapter of the Mongrel Mob.

The nearest township is the farming service town of Amberley, which is 46km north of Christchurch. It’s a small town of fewer than 4000 people and is considered a “very connected community”.

It’s the Hurunui District’s largest township. The district’s mayor, Marie Black, said these situations never happen in the region.

“It makes me sad to think these events do happen out there,” she said.

Amberley’s population is largely older, the mayor said, comprised of many retired farmers.

State Highway 1 commuters pass through the town when headed north to Kaikōura or south to Christchurch.

Black said the Amberley community is saddened by the news of the discovery but noted there’s no evidence yet of a connection to the wider community at this stage.

“I pass my thoughts and concerns on to any family member this concerns,” the mayor said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via calling 105, using reference file number 230103/8956.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.