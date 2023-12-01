Rail boss slams New Zealand infrastructure costs, last-minute agreement extends the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, and more Kiwis falling behind on their mortgage payments in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Police have launched an investigation into what they are currently deeming an unexplained death after a man’s body was discovered at a property in Auckland’s Mt Wellington this afternoon.

Police received a report a man had been injured in a flat on Lynton Rd.

When officers arrived at the scene just after 2pm they found the man dead.

Detective Inspector Sergeant Greg Brand of the Auckland City East criminal investigation branch said police were speaking with a woman who was at the address.

He said police would do a scene examination and send the body for a post-mortem exam at a later stage, with a heightened police presence in the area while the death was investigated.

He called for anyone with information to come forward and to quote incident number P056911256.

“We need to hear from anyone who may have information that can assist Police with our investigation,” Brand said.

“At this very early stage, Police are treating the circumstances as unexplained.

“An investigation is now underway to understand exactly what has led to this man’s death.”







