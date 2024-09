The vessel was reported to be drifting in the bay. Image / Google Maps

Police have found a man’s body in Marlborough after receiving a call about a vessel adrift in Ruakākā Bay.

Police were told about 1.20pm a boat was on the rocks but still running. First responders found a body in the water shortly after arriving.

“Support is being provided to the man’s whānau at this difficult time.”

The man’s death will be referred to the coroner.