Man found clinging on to rocks in dramatic Piha rescue mission

Westpac helicopter crew rescue a man clinging on to rocks in Piha. Photo / Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

A man in his 40s was found clinging on to rocks by rescue crews following an early Sunday morning water incident at Piha.

An Auckland Westpac Rescue helicopter was called at 7.27am to assist Maritime Police with search and rescue following reports of a person in the water.

The Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Piha by Maritime Police to assist with a search and rescue mission. Photo / Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

“Crew arrived to find a male patient in his 40s clinging on to rocks with a lifejacket with estimated three-metre swells,” said spokesman Lincoln Davies.

“He needed to be extracted by winch and was in a minor condition.”

The man did not require transportation by helicopter but was taken to hospital in a moderate condition by land transport.

Surf-lifesaving assisted another two persons in the water who were uninjured, Davies said.

Police said it was notified about the incident at around 7.15am.

“The surf club and ambulance were also deployed,” a police spokeswoman said.

“Three fishermen in trouble on the rocks at Piha reported to be in trouble near the Keyhole as swells were big.”

One of the fishermen who was in the water had to be winched to safety by the Westpac Helicopter, the police spokeswoman said.

“The two others were recovered from the rocks,” she said.

“One person was taken to hospital in moderate condition.”