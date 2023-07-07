A man has been critically injured this morning after becoming trapped in a machine at a workplace in Ōtara.

Emergency services were called to a Birmingham Drive address at 8.30am.

He was freed from the machinery and rushed to hospital in a critical condition.

Police, fire and ambulance attended.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson confirmed paramedics had assessed and treated one patient who was transported to Middlemore hospital in a critical condition.

A WorkSafe said the agency had been notified and was making initial enquiries.

It is unclear what machinery the man became stuck in but it is understood he has severe injuries to an arm.

More to come.