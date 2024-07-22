Dieming fell from the top of the pole onto a strip of grass, narrowly avoiding hard concrete.
He was choppered to Whanganui Hospital, then flown to Wellington on a life flight.
His flight from Whanganui took off just moments before the city’s airport closed for the evening.
This avoided a trip by road to Palmerston North, which Dieming may not have survived. Even on the flight it was touch and go.
“The injuries I sustained from the fall were 10 broken vertebrae, split liver, penetrated lung, broken sternum, and I had detached the main vein that goes from the lower part of the body up into the heart and tore that.
“That bled out on the flight into the pericardium, which is the sack surrounding the heart.
“It compressed my heart and stopped it,” he said.
“I actually died on the flight. The flying doctor there did cardiac compressions and ruptured the pericardium, and the heart started again and they topped the blood up and I made it to Wellington.”
He was rushed to theatre, where a top cardiac surgeon repaired the vein into Dieming’s heart.
His heart stopped beating at one point during surgery, but he was kept alive by CPR.
Dieming’s legs were swelling hugely, and scans showed he had clots from his kidneys to his knee.
Despite surgery usually happening a couple of weeks after the clots form, Lim was prepared to operate even though Dieming’s were more than six weeks old. That meant they’d hardened, increasing the risk in removing them.
Using an advanced medical device Lim delicately extracted them during a six-hour operation on December 23.
“The device has to expand so it can capture all the clots. I said to Myles when we do that there is potential risk that we could disrupt the recent repair and if that happens, although you’re in a hospital [and] we can salvage your situation, the chances of dying are pretty high,” Lim said.
“He is a pretty active person and he said he’d rather die than live with these symptoms.”
The operation showed how clots could now be treated successfully, Lim said.