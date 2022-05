Feilding Aerodrome. Photo / Google Maps

The pilot of a light aircraft has died from his injuries weeks after crashing at Feilding Aerodrome.

Ronald Sanders was critically injured on May 7 when his plane came down. The 74-year-old was rushed to hospital, but has now succumbed to his injuries.

The Civil Aviation Authority was notified of the crash at the time, and Sanders' death will be referred to the coroner.