Piha is one of New Zealand's most popular beaches - and one of its most dangerous. File photo / Alex Robertson

A man has died in a "water incident" at Piha this morning.

Emergency services were called at 8.15am to a report of a person in difficulty in the water off Marine Parade South, at the surf beach on Auckland's west coast.

Police said the man had sadly died at the scene.

"Police will conduct inquiries in relation to the death on behalf of the Coroner, who will release their finding in due course."

Piha is one of New Zealand's most famous surf beaches and one of its most dangerous.

Hundreds of people are rescued there each year, often after getting caught in its powerful rip currents.