Man dies in South Island farm accident

NZ Herald
The death has been referred to the Coroner. Photo / File

A young man has died in a workplace accident at a Hakataramea Valley farm, north of Oamaru.

Police said this morning the 27-year-old died at 10.35pm yesterday.

Worksafe NZ has been advised of the death, which has also been referred to the Coroner.

