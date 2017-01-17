Man dies in South Island farm accident

The death has been referred to the Coroner. Photo / File

A young man has died in a workplace accident at a Hakataramea Valley farm, north of Oamaru.

Police said this morning the 27-year-old died at 10.35pm yesterday.

Worksafe NZ has been advised of the death, which has also been referred to the Coroner.