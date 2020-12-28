Man dies in managed isolation at Grand Millennium Auckland

The 63-year-old man died at the Grand Millennium Auckland yesterday. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

A man who recently arrived from overseas has died while in managed isolation at a hotel in downtown Auckland.

Authorities have confirmed the 63-year-old died at the Grand Millennium Auckland yesterday.

It is not known how long he had been in the mandatory 14-day isolation for, before he died yesterday.

Managed Isolation and Quarantine deputy chief Andrew Milne said in a statement: "[We are] saddened to confirm that a 63-year-old male, who arrived from the Pacific and is staying at the Grand Millennium Auckland, has sadly passed away today.

"The returnee displayed no Covid-19-related symptoms during their previous daily health checks."