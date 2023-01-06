Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

Man dies in crash on Hastings bridge

NZ Herald
Quick Read

A man has died in a crash on a bridge in Hastings this afternoon.

About 5pm, emergency services received reports of a single vehicle crash at Black Bridge on Mill Rd.

The sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene, police confirmed in a statement.

The bridge and road are expected to reopen in the next few hours, police said around 10:30pm.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

“Police extend their sympathies to the man’s whānau,” police said.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

Residents in the area were aware of what they described as a large crash blocking the bridge that crosses Tukituki River.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand