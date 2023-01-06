Man dies in crash on Hastings bridge

A man has died in a crash on a bridge in Hastings this afternoon.

About 5pm, emergency services received reports of a single vehicle crash at Black Bridge on Mill Rd.

The sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene, police confirmed in a statement.

The bridge and road are expected to reopen in the next few hours, police said around 10:30pm.

“Police extend their sympathies to the man’s whānau,” police said.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

Residents in the area were aware of what they described as a large crash blocking the bridge that crosses Tukituki River.