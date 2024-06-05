Surge in serious young offenders, new Government tax hits EV owners and expert offers advice ahead of tonight's $43 million Lotto Powerball jackpot. Video / NZHerald / Gettyimages

Police have referred the death of a man who fell overboard from a ferry in Wellington Harbour to the Independent Police Conduct Authority.

The man was subject to police inquiries just before he died, Stuff reported.

A search-and-rescue mission was launched when the man went missing on May 24. He was the only person on the 6am sailing from Queens Wharf to Days Bay.

The man was found three days later, on the evening of May 27. The Police Dive Squad and the Royal New Zealand Navy discovered his body in the harbour.

A police spokeswoman confirmed to the Herald this morning the death had been referred to the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA), the country’s law enforcement watchdog.

“We can also reiterate that the death is not being treated as suspicious and has been referred to the coroner,” the spokeswoman said.

The Herald has approached the IPCA for comment.

Up to 14 vessels and a rescue helicopter scoured Wellington Harbour when the man was first reported missing. Police were urgently seeking information to identify the man.

A rāhui was placed over the inner harbour and local iwi Te Āti Awa said a karakia after the man’s body was found. The rāhui lasted until last Thursday.

“The iwi request that kaimoana is not taken from the inner harbour out of respect for the whānau pani [grieving family] as they face the challenge ahead of them,” a police spokesperson said.

“A number of inquiries still need to be made, and at this time Police are unable to comment further.”

Deputy harbourmaster Patrick Atwood said he understood ferry staff had called for help upon noticing the passenger was missing.

East by West Ferries general manager Mat Jonsson said the ferry crew issued a mayday call and began to search as soon as they became aware the passenger was missing.

“We called in a second harbour ferry to assist with the search, which was joined by other vessels responding to the mayday.

“East By West will continue to fully cooperate with NZ Police as they undertake their investigation. Over the next few weeks, we will also be completing our own detailed review of the incident.”

Jonsson said their thoughts will continue to be with the passenger and his family and friends, as they come to terms with their loss.

Maritime New Zealand Rescue Co-ordination Centre NZ co-ordinated the on-water search effort using detailed modelling and analysis of the harbour, Greater Wellington Regional Council said.

“The Greater Wellington whānau is deeply saddened by this incident. Our thoughts are with the crew of the 6am sailing and East by West staff as well,” chairman Daran Ponter said.