A homicide investigation has been launched following the death of a man at the Adelphi Motel in Taupō earlier today.

Police were called to the property at the corner of Kaimanawa and Heuheu Sts about 6.30am following a report a man had been injured.

Emergency services attended and first aid was administered, however, the man died at the scene.

Taupo CIB acting area manager of investigations Detective Sergeant Andy Livingstone said a scene examination was being carried out and police were working to establish exactly what had occurred.

"We are also working to provide ongoing support to the victim's whānau and witnesses to this morning's events.

"Police would like to hear from anyone who may have information that could help the investigation team."

Specifically, police would like to speak with anyone who saw a vehicle arrive at and leave the motel around the time of the incident, he said.

A resident in the area said police were guarding a motel in the street with black material. He said barricades have been erected and it wasn't possible to enter or see into the motel.

Anyone who can help should call 105 and refer to "Operation Dell".

You can also share information anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.