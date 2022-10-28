Emergency services were called to the incident at City Mall on Cashel St just after 6pm on October 18.

A man has died 10 days after he was assaulted in Christchurch’s CBD.

An 18-year-old was charged with allegedly wounding the 61-year-old with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

On Friday, police confirmed the man, who was taken to Christchurch Hospital in critical condition, had since died.

Further charges would now be considered. Inquiries into the circumstances of the incident were also ongoing.

The man’s family had requested privacy, and there would be no further comment from the family or police.



